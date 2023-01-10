Elizabeth Vargas To Host Show on Nexstar’s NewsNation

Former ABC anchor Elizabeth Vargas will host a new show on Nexstar Media Group’s NewsNation cable news network.

Elizabeth Vargas Reports will have its debut April 3. The hour-long show will start at 6 p.m. ET and originate from the network’s new studio in New York City.

The program will feature one-on-one interviews with headline makers and reporting from the NewsNation staff.

Vargas will also be a regular contributor to NewsNation’s daytime and primetime lineup of news and talk programming.

“Elizabeth Vargas is by far one of the most talented journalists working in television news today,” said Michael Corn, president of news at NewsNation. “We’re confident that Elizabeth’s honest and empathetic interview style, coupled with her determination to get to the heart of important stories, will strike a chord with viewers as we continue delivering on NewsNation’s promise to bring you news you can trust.”

After it acquired WGN America, Nexstar added NewsNation newscasts to the channel. It later renamed the channel NewsNation, with plans to replace syndicated programming with live news. Vargas joins Chris Cuomo and Ashleigh Banfield as anchors on NewsNation.

Vargas was host of ABC’s newsmagazine 20/20 for 15 years. She also served as co-anchor of ABC’s World News Tonight and hosted Good Morning America.

Vargas is currently host of the syndicated series iCrime. She also hosted America’s Most Wanted on Fox. She also hosted A&E Investigates, doing a series of documentaries now available on Hulu.

“I am thrilled to join the NewsNation team,“ Vargas said. “The mission of NewsNation is more important now than ever — delivering the news and newsmakers to all of America, and to cover the issues that truly matter to everyone, everywhere. I can’t wait to begin.” ■