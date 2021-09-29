Elizabeth Rojas Levi, Rene Reyes Named to Paley Exec Team

The Paley Center for Media has named Elizabeth Rojas Levi its senior VP of communications and promoted Rene Reyes to VP of public programming and festivals.

Rojas Levi will be responsible for leading the Paley Center’s brand and reputation efforts, corporate communications strategy and overseeing the organization’s external and internal communications.

Elizabeth Rojas Levi (Image credit: Paley Center)

Reyes joined the Paley Center in 2004 and has produced over 800 public programs for the Center.

"I am thrilled to welcome Elizabeth Rojas Levi to the Paley family and to recognize Rene Reyes for his outstanding work and dedication to raise the Paley Center’s public programs and festivals to new heights," said Maureen Reidy, president and CEO of the Paley Center. "They are both an example of the extraordinary talent, expertise and diversity of our leadership team, and reflect Paley’s position as the standard of excellence in the industry now and for generations to come.”

Rojas Levi comes from Nokia Corp., where she led global communications for Nokia Enterprise. She will be based in New York.

Rene Reyes (Image credit: Paley Center)

“It’s an honor to join the team during an exciting time for the industry as technology continues to change consumer behavior, access to content and today’s cultural landscape,” she said.

Reyes will manage the implementation of the Paley Center’s programs such as the Paley Front Rows and Paley Lives, as well as major festivals, including PaleyFest LA, PaleyFest NY and PaleyFest Fall TV Previews.

"It continues to be an honor to celebrate and preserve the creative legacy of television through the work of the Paley Center, and a privilege to collaborate with my talented colleagues at Paley and throughout an industry that I love," said Reyes.