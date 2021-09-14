PaleyFest Fall TV Previews Lineup Announced

The 15th annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews event begins Sept. 20, with panels set up for shows on ABC, AMC, CBS, Disney Plus, Fox, HBO Max, NBC, Paramount Plus, Peacock, Showtime, TNT and truTV. The shows include Showtime’s American Rust, Fox’s The Big Leap, CBS’s CSI: Vegas, NBC’s Ordinary Joe, ABC’s The Wonder Years and Tru TV’s Tacoma FD, among others.

Producers and cast are featured in the panels. Panels can be viewed on the Paley Center’s YouTube Channel Sept. 20, while Citi Cardmembers and Paley Center members get access to all panel discussions Sept. 14.

“We are very excited to present one of the most anticipated programming lineups of the year, all while giving our Paley fans a truly binge-worthy experience with all-at-once access to our panel discussions,” said Maureen J. Reidy, Paley Center president and CEO. “We thank Citi for returning as an official sponsor, ensuring that even more entertainment enthusiasts have access to these enlightening conversations with some of the most talented and creative names in television today.”

(Image credit: Paley Center)

Other series to be featured include Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol and One of Us Is Lying on Peacock, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. on Disney Plus, Ghosts on CBS, The Harper House on Paramount Plus, Love Life on HBO Max, Our Kind of People on Fox, Queens on ABC, Rhodes to the Top on TNT and The Walking Dead Universe on AMC.

The Paley Center is based in New York and Los Angeles.