Juju Chang Moderates Paley Center Panel on COVID and the Media

The Paley Center for Media hosts panel “Media's Role in Preparing for Life After COVID-19” July 21. The event gathers top journalists, public health officials and academics to discuss the lessons government and society have learned from the pandemic.

The panel is released on youtube.com/paleycenter at 10 a.m. ET July 21.

Juju Chang, co-anchor, Nightline on ABC, moderates.

“Panelists will explore the media's ongoing role in ensuring public awareness, sharing information from government officials and health care experts, and reporting on the state of readiness across America and worldwide as we enter the next phase of the pandemic, in addition to recovery in some areas,” said the Paley Center. “The discussion will also include the importance of ensuring diverse populations have equitable access to information, in order to improve healthcare literacy.”

Panelists include Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, founding director, Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy and Research (CEID), Boston University; Erin Burnett, anchor, Erin Burnett OutFront on CNN; Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis; Elise Jordan, MSNBC/NBC News political analyst; Dr. Jon LaPook, M.D., chief medical correspondent, CBS News; Tommy Thompson, president, University of Wisconsin System and former governor of Wisconsin; and Michelle A. Williams, dean of the faculty, T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Harvard.

"As our country continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, it's important to reflect on this experience and discuss how media’s role in public health can continue to evolve,” said Maureen J. Reidy, president & CEO of The Paley Center for Media. "We're so thankful to our sponsors, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, and the Isermann Family Foundation for making this program possible."

The Paley Center for Media's PaleyImpact programs explore how media influences attitudes, behaviors and actions, and shapes public discourse on critical social issues.