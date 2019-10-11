CNN Airs Democratic Debate Oct. 15

The next Democratic presidential debate happens Oct. 15 in Westerville, Ohio. CNN will carry the shindig and a dozen candidates will make their case for the presidency.

Moderators are CNN anchors Erin Burnett and Anderson Cooper, and New York Times national editor Marc Lacey.

The debate happens at Otterbein University.

The candidates onstage will be Joseph Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yang, Kamala Harris, Julian Castro, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, Tulsi Gabbard and Beto O’Rourke.

It’s the Dems’ fourth presidential debate, and the first one where all candidates appear on one stage on the same night.