Sanders' Wife Says He Plans to Make Oct. 15 Televised Debate

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders's wife, Jane, said he plans to be ready to debate Oct. 15, the next scheduled televised debate will be Oct. 15 on CNN.

During a campaign stop Oct. 1, Sanders experienced what was described as "chest discomfort," after which he had what was described as successful surgery to place two stents in a blocked artery and canceled campaign events until further notice.

His wife, Jane Sanders, said in a statement released by his campaign that the doctors were pleased with his progress and she expected him to be discharged by Sunday (Oct. 6), after which he take will take a few days off, "but he's ready to get back out there and is looking forward to the October debate."

"Bernie is up and about. Yesterday, he spent much of the day talking with staff about policies, cracking jokes with the nurses and doctors, and speaking with his family on the phone," she said, adding that the doctors see no need for any additional procedures.