Sanders Undergoes Heart Surgery

Hardly had Bernie Sanders' campaign taken the wraps off its first 2020 TV ad buy when the candidates' health raised questions about that candidacy after he had to undergo heart surgery.

Sanders senior adviser Jeff Weaver issued the following statement:

“During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort. Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted. Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”

According to Realclearpolitics.com's average of recent polls, Sanders is in third place in the Democratic nomination race with 16.7%, behind Joe Biden with 26.1%, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 24.4%.