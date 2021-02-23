PaleyFest LA 2021 Celebrates 20th Anniversary of ‘Six Feet Under’

The Paley Center for Media announced the lineup for PaleyFest LA 2021, offering close-ups of ABC’s Big Sky, CBS’s Evil, HBO’s Lovecraft Country and Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, among many other hot series. There will be a 20th anniversary reunion for HBO drama Six Feet Under, released at 10 a.m. ET March 30. Executive producers Alan Ball (who created the show), Robert Greenblatt, David Janollari and Alan Poul take part, along with cast members Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Lauren Ambrose, Frances Conroy, Freddy Rodriguez and Rachel Griffiths. Lynette Rice moderates.

Starting Friday, March 26, all programs will be available to view by Citi card members and Paley members. The initial slate of programming will be available to the public starting March 30, with additional releases March 31 and April 1 on the Paley Center’s Yahoo Entertainment channel.

“For 38 years, PaleyFest LA has been uniting fans with the casts and creative teams behind the most acclaimed and buzzworthy television shows, delighting audiences with exclusive behind-the-scenes and breaking news stories,” said Maureen J. Reidy, Paley Center president and CEO. “We are proud to have Citi and Verizon as the official sponsors, and are thankful for their continued support and commitment to highlighting diverse and original voices on television.”

The Queen’s Gambit panel is released March 30 at 10 a.m. ET. Cast members Anya Taylor-Joy, Marielle Heller, Moses Ingram, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Harry Melling and Bill Camp participate, along with executive producer William Horberg. Stacey Wilson Hunt moderates.

What We Do in the Shadows also is released March 30 at 10 a.m. ET. Exec producers Paul Simms and Stefani Robinson take part, along with cast members Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen and Mark Proksch. Kyle Newacheck moderates.

The Big Sky panel happens March 30 at 10 a.m. ET. Cast members Kathryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, John Carroll Lynch, Jesse James Keitel, Brian Geraghty, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jade Pettyjohn and Valerie Mahaffey participate, along with exec producers Ross Fineman and Matthew Gross. Maureen Lee Lenker moderates.

The Lovecraft Country event happens March 31 at 10 a.m. ET. Misha Green, creator and executive producer, will be there, along with cast members Jurnee Smollett, Michael Kenneth Williams, Wunmi Mosaku, Aunjanue Ellis, Jamie Chung and Abbey Lee. Dominic Patten moderates.

The Late Late Show with James Corden panel is available March 31 at 10 a.m. ET. Corden, host and executive producer, will participate, along with exec producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe. Andrew Rannells moderates.

The Good Doctor happens March 31 at 10 a.m. ET. Freddie Highmore, star and executive producer, takes part, along with cast members Antonia Thomas, Christina Chang, Will Yun Lee, Fiona Gubelmann, Hill Harper and Paige Spara. Exec producers David Shore and Erin Gunn participate as well. Chancellor Agard moderates.

The Evil panel happens April 1 at 10 a.m. ET. Cast members Mike Colter, Michael Emerson, Kurt Fuller, Katja Herbers, Christine Lahti and Aasif Mandvi take part, along with co-creators Robert and Michelle King. Whoopi Goldberg moderates.

The Ted Lasso panel happens April 1 at 10 a.m. ET. Bill Lawrence and Jason Sudeikis, creators and exec producers, will participate, along with cast members Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Brendan Hunt, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed, Brett Goldstein and Phil Dunster. Hunt is an exec producer as well. Patton Oswalt moderates.

Patton Oswalt moderates.

“The Paley Center has a long history of exceptional programming that celebrates the art of entertainment, and Verizon couldn’t be more proud to support,” said Tami Erwin, CEO, Verizon Business and Paley Center board member. “Storytelling has the power to lift spirits, provide escape and create a sense of community that’s needed now more than ever. Verizon Business is excited to be working with entertainment companies on how our technology can help transform the production and viewer experience.”