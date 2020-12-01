Paley Center Promotes Jamitha Fields to VP, Diversity, Inclusion & Engagement

The Paley Center for Media announced Tuesday (Dec. 1) that it has appointed Jamitha Fields to VP, diversity, inclusion and engagement, a new position. Fields will report directly to Paley Center president and CEO, Maureen J. Reidy.

Fields' role will include the development and execution of the Paley Center's diversity, inclusion and engagement strategy by honoring the achievements of African-American, Hispanic, women's and LGBTQ+ in television, developing and continuing relationships with individuals and organizations as well as working with the center's human resources department to seek out opportunities that reinforce the organization's values within the media industry.

“Jamitha has been a valued member of The Paley Center for Media, and with her strong background and impressive leadership skills, I can’t think of a better person to step into this important position,” said Reidy. “The Paley Center has had a long-standing commitment to a diverse company culture and to presenting programming and education classes that shine a light on diverse voices within the media and television industry. The creation of this new position builds upon our continued commitment and strong foundation.”

Previously, Fields had been the VP of development and client services for the Paley Center for four years. There she was responsible for "deepening the engagement of Paley's community, providing the highest level of service to Paley members."

“The Paley Center for Media has demonstrated a strong and ongoing commitment to providing a platform for diverse voices from all backgrounds, celebrating their impact, and increasing awareness about important diversity and inclusion issues facing our culture and society,” said Fields. “I am honored to be appointed to this position and look forward to building upon Paley’s strong commitment and continuing to grow and expand its respected programs and initiatives.”

Prior to joining the Paley Center, she worked as VP of community affairs for Autism Speaks where she was responsible for the organization’s most critical donors, businesses, volunteers and influential individuals. She won an award for her efforts in the organization's Early Access to Care program which sought high quality intervention for children of color on the autism spectrum.