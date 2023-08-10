Elaine Frontain Bryant To Head Lifetime Programming as Amy Winters, Tanya Lopez Depart A+E Networks

A+E Networks said programming executives Elaine Frontain Bryant and Eli Lehrer are getting expanded roles as Amy Winter and Tanya Lopez leave the company.

Winter was head of programming for Lifetime. In a memo to staff, Winter said tht after taking “some time to think about my personal goals,” she decided to look for other opportunities to build businesses and develop content.

Lopez was head of scripted programming for Lifetime. She is getting a production deal With A+E and will continue to package and produce Lifetime Original Movies.

Frontain Bryant, who had been in charge of programming at A&E Network, becomes executive VP and head of programming genres for A&E, Lifetime and LMN.

Lehrer becomes executive VP and head of The History Channel programming genres and music services.

“Elaine and Eli are proven leaders with unapparelled track records of developing hit franchises and first-in-class content that resonates with viewers and drives the success of our industry-leading brands. Both executives possess a unique mix of creative prowess, deep relationships in the creative community and an exceptional understanding of the type of content viewers crave. I’m confident Elaine and Eli will continue to elevate these storied brands and drive our future success,” said Rob Sharenow, president of programming for A+E Networks. “Lifetime is fortunate to have Tanya continuing to produce original movies for the brand that she has been instrumental in building through the years.”

Frontain Bryant and Lehrer will report to Sharenow.

“Lifetime has an enviable legacy of powerful storytelling for women and I’m honored to be trusted with spearheading content for one of the most iconic brands in entertainment,” said Frontain Bryant. “I look forward to working with the incredibly talented Lifetime and LMN programming teams to create new, buzzworthy programming that resonates with our passionate fan base and brings in new audiences.”

“I look forward to continuing to grow the premium History brand while working to streamline A+E’s music services businesses to better position the company for the future growth,” said Lehrer. “I continue to be proud of the success of the History team and look forward to working across the company to drive our music services division.”