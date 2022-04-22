Lifetime To Launch True-Crime Programming Block on Mondays

Lifetime will look to draw true crime fans with a slate of new unscripted content that will anchor a new Monday primetime programming block beginning in June.

The Life & Crime Mondays block of shows will launch June 6 with the premiere of two new shows, #TextMeWhenYouGetHome and Sleeping with a Killer. Two additional shows, Phrogging: Hider in My House and Meet Marry Murder will debut later this summer, according to the network.

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome follows cases of innocent women who has been abducted, harmed or even murdered by someone on what was an otherwise average day in her life, while Sleeping with a Killer examines real-life cases where jealousy pushes individuals to do the unthinkable, according to the network.

Two additional shows, Phrogging: Hider in My House, which explores the phenomenon of people secretly living inside someone else’s home, and Meet Marry Murder – which reveals the gripping true stories of marriages gone terribly wrong – will debut later this summer, according to the network.

“True crime has proven to be addictive, and people cannot get enough,” said Amy Winter, Executive VP and Head of Programming for Lifetime and LMN in a statement. “Our Ripped From the Headlines movies have really struck a chord with our audiences and we are excited to expand our crime offerings with these new unscripted series joining the network. Lifetime is the perfect home for these cautionary, fascinating and stranger-than-fiction programs.”