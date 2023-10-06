Edward R. Murrow Awards Set for Oct. 9

The Edward R. Murrow Gala is set for October 9 at New York’s Gotham Hall.

The 2023 Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala happens in New York on Monday, October 9, as the best in electronic journalism are saluted. The event takes place at Gotham Hall. The emcees are Ailsa Chang, host of All Things Considered on NPR; Nicole Suarez, anchor on Telemundo’s Noticias Telemundo Mediodía; Vlad Duthiers, featured host of CBS Mornings and anchor on CBS News Streaming Network; and Gio Benitez, co-anchor of Good Morning America on weekends.

Cocktails start at 6 p.m. and dinner and the awards kick off at 7.

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) gives out the Murrow Awards for “outstanding achievements in electronic journalism,” the association said. More than 5,000 entries from digital and broadcast journalism organizations are in the running for the 2023 awards.

Edward R. Murrow was a journalist on radio and television and a war correspondent. He spent the length of his broadcast career at CBS, from 1935 to 1961, and died in 1965.