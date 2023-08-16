Telemundo Names Anchors For Midday Newscast

Nicole Suarez and Octavio Pulido have been named anchors on Noticias Telemundo Mediodía, the network’s 12:30 p.m. newscast. The newscast debuts Monday, August 21, as does the anchor pair.

Suárez was an anchor on Telemundo’s morning news program, hoyDía. Before being named anchor, she was a correspondent for Noticias Telemundo and on newsmag Al Rojo Vivo. She joined Noticias Telemundo in 2016.

Pulido comes from Telemundo Arizona, as KTAZ Phoenix is known, where he was the lead anchor of the station’s 5 and 10 p.m. newscasts. He joined KTAZ as a weekend anchor and multimedia journalist in 2016.

“Nicole and Octavio are two highly talented journalists with strong connections to our audience and a deep passion for reporting on stories impacting the Latino community,” said Patsy Loris, executive VP of Noticias Telemundo. “The midday newscast will feature a new dynamic two-anchor format with powerful storytelling and insightful reports, building on our commitment to provide viewers with the most complete, reliable and up-to-date information.”

Mediodía will stream live on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

The newscast will include regular entertainment segment “Pase VIP” led by correspondent Quique Usales. It will also feature special reports from Noticias Telemundo’s environmental unit “Planeta Tierra” and the latest viral news from multimedia journalist Miriam Arias.