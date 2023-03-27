Vlad Duthiers Named Featured Host on ‘CBS Mornings’

Vlad Duthiers, CBS News correspondent, has been named featured host of CBS Mornings while continuing to anchor CBS News Live on the CBS News Streaming Network. The announcement was made on the morning show March 27.

“Since joining CBS News in 2014, Vlad has been featured on virtually all our broadcasts and platforms,” Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News & Stations, said. “He has excelled at every assignment and has been a pioneer in streaming.”

Duthiers has interviewed former Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Oprah Winfrey, among others.

Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson host CBS Mornings.

Duthiers worked at CNN before joining CBS News, including being an associate producer on Anderson Cooper 360. Before CNN, he worked in investment banking.

“We’re looking forward to seeing where Vlad takes us next,” Khemlani added. “We know that whatever he does, he’ll do it with enthusiasm, energy, and an infectious smile that lights up the screen.” ■