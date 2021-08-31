‘CBS Mornings’ Debuts Sept. 7

CBS News launches its revamped morning show, called CBS Mornings, Tuesday, Sept. 7. The program comes from a new studio in Times Square and “offers a fresh new look and format that will leave viewers more informed, more prepared and more uplifted as they start their day,” according to CBS News.

Nate Burleson joins the morning team of Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil, with Anthony Mason shifting to cover arts and culture.

CBS News said CBS Mornings, CBS Saturday Morning and CBS Sunday Morning will share “a similar look and editorial breadth.”

“All CBS News morning broadcasts will now be part of the same family, with a focus on original reporting and exquisite storytelling, connected by the sound of the iconic trumpet music and an ethos of optimism that carries all the way through to the sunshine logo itself,” said Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. “We’re adding a little bit of CBS Sunday Morning — every morning — on CBS Mornings.”

Vlad Duthiers will continue to be a regular feature on the morning show.

“The two hours the CBS Mornings team has every weekday is a gift. We get the chance to inform the audience with the most up-to-date information a person needs to start their day, as well as tell deeper stories that someone would want to watch at 7 a.m. or 7 p.m.,” said Shawna Thomas, executive producer of CBS Mornings. “CBS Mornings won’t shy away from complicated topics or uplifting moments. Come September, the energy of our new anchor team will bring all of this together to help viewers understand and engage with their world.”

CBS This Morning debuted in 2012, replacing The Early Show and offering viewers a harder mix of news than they might find on the popular ABC and NBC morning shows.

CBS Saturday Morning co-hosts Jeff Glor, Dana Jacobson and Michelle Miller begin broadcasting from the new Times Square studio Sept. 18. “This is an exciting new chapter for CBS Saturday Morning. We are looking forward to taking the broadcast to the next level with a new, fresh look,” said Brian Applegate. executive producer of CBS Saturday Morning. “We’re going to keep giving the audience that unique mix of hard news and immersive feature reporting they’ve come to expect, along with our signature ‘Saturday Sessions’ music interviews and performances. Our broadcast will soar in the new, expansive space.”

Jane Pauley anchors CBS Sunday Morning.