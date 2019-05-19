CBS News Names Correspondents Team for ‘CBS This Morning’

David Begnaud, Jericka Duncan, Anna Werner and Vladimir Duthiers are the correspondents for CBS This Morning. The co-hosts are Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil.

CBS News previously announced that Norah O’Donnell is departing the morning team to anchor CBS Evening News this summer.

“Having a dedicated team of correspondents will provide a consistent, high level of original reporting that viewers can count on each day,” said Executive Producer Diana Miller. “Each one of them brings something different to the broadcast and is focused on our mission of hard news with a heart.”

Their reporting will also be featured on CBS Evening News, CBSN and other CBS News platforms.

Begnaud will be lead national correspondent for the morning show. He joined CBS News in 2015.

Duncan becomes a national correspondent for CBS This Morning. She joined CBS News in 2013.

Duthiers is a CBS News correspondent and CBSN anchor.

Werner has been named CBS This Morning’s consumer investigative correspondent.