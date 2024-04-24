Edward Moody Joins WBTW Myrtle Beach Anchor Team

Edward Moody is joining the WBTW Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, anchor crew, and will anchor the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts alongside Trish Williford. He comes from WSAV Savannah, Georgia, where he anchored the 4 p.m. news for over four years.

WBTW and WSAV are both part of Nexstar Media Group. WBTW is known as News 13.

Moody succeeds Patsy Kelly at the News 13 anchor desk. Kelly departs May 3.

Williford joined the WBTW team in March, following the retirement of Bob Juback.

“WBTW is lucky to find a journalist who has the experience that Edward has,” news director Paul Caron said. “He and Trish Williford will make a great team.”

Before WSAV, Moody worked at WCCO Minneapolis and WXIN Indianapolis, among other stations.

“Nowadays it’s rare to be able to hire a journalist with Edward’s rich background and skills,” added Robert Raff, WBTW VP and general manager. “We’re anxiously awaiting his arrival.”

WBTW is the CBS affiliate in Myrtle Beach/Florence, which is Nielsen’s No. 100 market.