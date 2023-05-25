‘Duck Family Treasure’ Returns to Fox Nation June 11

Season two of Duck Family Treasure debuts on Fox Nation Sunday, June 11. There are five episodes, and the Robertson family of Duck Dynasty fame stars. The series shows the family searching for buried treasure.

“We are delighted to bring back another season of this terrific series,” said Jason Klarman, Fox Nation president. “It was clear from the start that the Robertson family’s entertaining adventures captivated our audience, and we can’t wait to see what this season of Duck Family Treasure has in store.”

Brothers Jase and Jep, along with their wives Missy and Jessica, Uncle Si and history expert Murry Crowe, search for hidden bounties across the south. “From the historic Tiger Island in Louisiana to the famous Woodlawn Estate in LaGrange, Tennessee and Daufuskie Island, South Carolina, the Robertsons will hunt for Civil War artifacts, panthers and more while providing an inside look at their lively family dynamic,” said Fox Nation.

“I’ll tell you this, it’s not boring! And it’s the only show I know that you can watch with the whole family,” said Jase Robertson. “I’m talking from the parents down to the toddlers.”

Jep Robertson added, “It’s just good clean fun, which we could all use a little more of these days!”

The show is produced in conjunction with Warm Springs Productions. Jase Robertson executive produces with Korie Robertson & Zach Dasher of Tread Lively Productions.

Duck Dynasty was a hit on A&E. Family patriarch Phil Robertson was suspended by the network late in 2013 for published comments deemed to be homophobic.

The first episode of Duck Family Treasure sees Jase, Jep and Murry head to Cajun country to hunt the Idlewild Historic Estate near Morgan City in Louisiana, a town formerly called "Tiger Island,” while Si opens an investigation to prove there are black panthers living in Louisiana.