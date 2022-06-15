‘Duck Dynasty’ Spinoff ‘Duck Family Treasure’ Starts on Fox Nation June 19
By Michael Malone published
Streaming net gets its ‘Ducks’ in a row with new Robertson family program
Fox Nation debuts Duck Family Treasure, featuring the Robertson family of Duck Dynasty, June 19. There are ten episodes, premiering weekly.
Duck Dynasty appears on Fox Nation.
Duck Family Treasure will spotlight brothers Jase and Jep Robertson as they pursue a hunt for buried treasure alongside their Uncle Si and history expert Murry Crowe. Each episode will feature the Robertson family as they search for treasures, gems and artifacts. The Robertsons will also showcase the people, places, and lessons they encounter along the way.
Missy and Jessica Robertson, Jase and Jep’s wives, and other members of the family will also be featured in Duck Family Treasure.
Duck Dynasty premiered on A&E in 2012. The unscripted show, about a Louisiana family with a duck-hunting business, lasted for 11 seasons. Patriarch Phil Robertson was suspended by the network late in 2013 for comments deemed to be homophobic.
Warm Springs Productions is producing Duck Family Treasure. Jase Robertson, Korie Robertson and Zach Dasher executive produce for Tread Lively Entertainment and Chris Richardson and Marc Pierce exec produce for Warm Springs. ■
