Fox Nation Premieres ‘Duck Dynasty’ Spinoff in June

Fox Nation debuts Duck Family Treasure, featuring the Robertson family of Duck Dynasty fame, in June. There will be ten episodes, premiering weekly.

Duck Dynasty is available on the Fox streaming platform.

“Since adding the coveted Duck Dynasty series to our platform in 2020, the response from our subscribers proved they were in the market for more,” said Jason Klarman, Fox Nation president. “We’re proud to offer this original one-of-a-kind show in addition to our already extensive library of lifestyle and entertainment content.”

Duck Family Treasure will spotlight brothers Jase and Jep Robertson as they hunt for buried treasure alongside their Uncle Si and history expert Murry Crowe. Each episode will feature the Robertson family as they search for treasures and artifacts. “Throughout their journey, the Robertsons will also showcase the people, places and lessons they encounter along the way,” said Fox Nation.

Missy and Jessica Robertson, Jase and Jep’s wives, and other members of the family will also be featured.

Duck Dynasty was a hit on A&E. Family patriarch Phil Robertson was suspended by the network late in 2013 for published comments deemed to be homophobic.

Warm Springs Productions is producing alongside the Robertsons’ Tread Lively Entertainment. Jase Robertson, Korie Robertson, Zach Dasher, Chris Richardson and Marc Pierce executive produce. ■