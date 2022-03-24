Fox Nation Premieres ‘Duck Dynasty’ Spinoff in June
By Michael Malone published
Jase and Jep hunt for buried treasure
Fox Nation debuts Duck Family Treasure, featuring the Robertson family of Duck Dynasty fame, in June. There will be ten episodes, premiering weekly.
Duck Dynasty is available on the Fox streaming platform.
“Since adding the coveted Duck Dynasty series to our platform in 2020, the response from our subscribers proved they were in the market for more,” said Jason Klarman, Fox Nation president. “We’re proud to offer this original one-of-a-kind show in addition to our already extensive library of lifestyle and entertainment content.”
Duck Family Treasure will spotlight brothers Jase and Jep Robertson as they hunt for buried treasure alongside their Uncle Si and history expert Murry Crowe. Each episode will feature the Robertson family as they search for treasures and artifacts. “Throughout their journey, the Robertsons will also showcase the people, places and lessons they encounter along the way,” said Fox Nation.
Missy and Jessica Robertson, Jase and Jep’s wives, and other members of the family will also be featured.
Duck Dynasty was a hit on A&E. Family patriarch Phil Robertson was suspended by the network late in 2013 for published comments deemed to be homophobic.
Warm Springs Productions is producing alongside the Robertsons’ Tread Lively Entertainment. Jase Robertson, Korie Robertson, Zach Dasher, Chris Richardson and Marc Pierce executive produce. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.