Fox Nation to Stream ‘Duck Dynasty’ June 1

Duck Dynasty will run on Fox Nation starting June 1. Streaming service Fox Nation will roll out a slate of adventure programming throughout June that includes Duck Dynasty, a new season of Brian Kilmeade’s What Made America Great and a new outdoor series hosted by Fox News contributor Johnny “Joey” Jones.

Subscribers will have access to the whole of Duck Dynasty, which ran on A&E 2012-2017. Seasons one through six launch on Fox Nation June 1 and seven through 11 debut June 15. The series follows the Robertson family and their duck-calling business, Duck Commander.

Duck Dynasty was a hit on A&E. Patriarch Phil Robertson was suspended by the network for a short stint late in 2013 for published comments that were deemed to be homophobic.

On June 8, Fox Nation Outdoors debuts, hosted by Jones, who embarks on a hunting trip with a guest. Ted Nugent, NASCAR standout Kurt Busch and UFC star Randy Couture are lined up to hunt with Jones.

Season five of What Made America Great debuts June 29. Kilmeade travels the country with guests who help reveal “the hidden history and ongoing controversies behind some of America’s most iconic locations,” according to Fox Nation.

Fox Nation costs $5.99 a month and $64.99 for the year.