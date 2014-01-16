'Duck Dynasty' Returns Down Following Robertson Controversy

Duck Dynasty returned for its fifth season Wednesday night to 8.5 million viewers, down 28% from last year's record opener, which was the top non-fiction telecast in cable history.

The one-hour episode, the first since Phil Robertson's controversial GQ interview, averaged slightly higher than the 8.4 million who tuned into last year's finale. Duck Dynasty also dipped 33% with adults 18-49 to 4.2 million and 35% among the 25-54 crowd to 4.1 million.

The fifth season premiere marked the first time that Duck Dynasty suffered a year-over-year loss for a season debut.