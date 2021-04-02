Dr. Fauci Answers Kids’ COVID Questions on ‘Nick News Breaks’

An 11-year old ask Dr. Fauci a question on Nick News

Dr. Anthony Fauci will answer questions from kids during a four part Nick News Breaks series starting April 3.

Nick News Breaks is an ongoing interstitial series covering big topics and news that’s important to kids. Previous installments covered the Capitol insurrection and the second impeachment of Donald Trump.

In the special, one 12 year old asks if he has to wear two masks, a six year old wants to know if she will be allowed to have play dates again and an 11 year old wants to know if she’ll be missing having another birthday party.

Fauci is the director of NIAID and the nation’s top expert on infectious diseases.

Nick News made its return last June with an hour-long special Kids, Race and Unity hosted by Alicia Keys.

Nick News is executive produced by Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson, VP of news programming.