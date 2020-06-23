Alicia Keys to host Nick News Special on Race and Unity

Music superstar Alicia Keys will host a June Nick News special that tackles the issues of racial injustice.

The one-hour Nickelodeon special, Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special, debuts June 29 and will feature the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement answering questions from kids as well as offering tools for families to have constructive conversations about race and inclusivity, said the network. The special, which will also highlight teen activists who are fighting racial injustice, is the first of a series of Nick News specials that will air on Nickelodeon in the coming months.

The special will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, and Nicktoons, and be available on Nickelodeon YouTube, Nick On Demand, the Nick App and the Nick Pluto TV channel following the premiere.

"Talking about race can be sensitive and uncomfortable; and sometimes we try to protect our children from racism they are already experiencing ... but honestly, there is no way around this topic if we want to move forward in any kind of meaningful way," Keys said in a statement. "This is such an important, vulnerable, honest and beautiful conversation, and I know many families may be searching for the right way to enter it. Let’s really deep dive together.”

