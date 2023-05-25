HGTV Puts ‘Brady Bunch’ House On the Market for $5.5 Million

The recognizable house from The Brady Bunch, restored to match the sitcom's set design on the inside and enlarged to include a second floor, has been put up for sale by Warner Bros. Discovery's HGTV.

The network overhauled the house in North Hollywood it in 2019 for its series A Very Brady Renovation. The network said it invested $1.9 million in the work and added 2,000 square feet to the property’s original footprint, including a full second story. “Standout features in the completed home include the iconic floating staircase, the burnt orange-and-avocado green kitchen, the kids’ Jack-n-Jill bathroom and a backyard with a swing set, teeter totter and Tiger’s dog house,” HGTV said in a release. The six Brady siblings, Barry Williams, Maureen McCormick, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen, teamed up with HGTV hosts Jonathan and Drew Scott (Property Brothers: Forever Home), Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine (Good Bones), siblings Leanne and Steve Ford (Restored by the Fords), Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential) and Lara Spencer (Flea Market Flip) to pull off the renovation, as Mike Malone reported back then.

Interior of 'The Brady Bunch' house in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Anthony Barcelo/HGTV)

The listing price is $5.5 million. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the home would go to Turn Up! Fight Hunger , an initiative that helps kids living with hunger in the U.S. through No Kid Hungry . The home and many of its contents, including customized pieces such as the green floral living room couch and the credenza with a 3-D printed horse sculpture, will be available for sale beginning this month, HGTV said. Danny Brown at Compass has the listing, the network said.