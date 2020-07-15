Revolt TV's Roma Khanna Steps Down as CEO

Revolt TV CEO Roma Khanna is stepping down after three years of heading up the Sean "Diddy" Combs-founded network.

Khanna, who took over as CEO in 2017, will now serve as advisor to the senior team and shareholders of the network, according to Combs.

Revolt TV EVP and Head of Finance and Operations Colin McIntosh and the network's COO and head of content Detavio Samuels will now also serve as co-heads of Revolt, according to network officials.

Under Khanna’s tutelage, the music-themed network launched such initiatives and projects as State of the Culture and Revolt Black News as well as the multi-city and the multi-platform Revolt Summit x AT&T. On the distribution side, Revolt has launched across the AT&T platforms as well as on Mediacom and on streaming outlets such as Philo and Sling TV, said Revolt.

“I am grateful for Roma’s relentless work over the last three years getting Revolt ready for the revolution,” said Combs in a statement. “She has been an ally to the culture and the company. Roma will always be a part of the Combs family and I am happy to have her as an Advisor to Revolt going forward.”

Added Khanna: “Revolt’s time is now and I am very proud to pass the reins to our next generation of amazing leaders as they rise and guide the future. I am grateful to our Chairman, Sean “Diddy” Combs, for his unwavering support and guidance along the way. Revolt is forever in my heart and I look forward to continuing to support the team, our audience and Sean Combs as an ally and Advisor.”