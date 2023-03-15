Angie Dickinson, Restored ‘Rio Bravo’ To Open TCM Classic Film Festival

TCM said the 14th annual TCM Classic Film Festival, in Hollywood, will open on April 13 by screening a newly restored Rio Bravo at TCL Chinese Theatre with co-star Angie Dickinson in attendance for a chat with Ben Mankiewicz.

The four-day festival, which went virtual in 2020 and 2021 but returned to in-person attendance last year, will premiere a 4k restoration of the film, in partnership with The Film Foundation, all tied in with the celebration of Warner Bros. studio’s 100th anniversary. Turner Classic Movies or TCM, the commercial-free cable network, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Also: Wonder Women of N.Y. 2023: Pola Changnon

“Any movie with Angie Dickinson is made better by the fact that Angie Dickinson is in it," Mankiewicz, the TCM primetime anchor and official host of the festival, said in a release. “Certainly, Rio Bravo (opens in new tab) is no exception. As an added bonus, it also has a couple of guys named John Wayne and Dean Martin. Moreover, to have Paul Thomas Anderson and Steven Spielberg back for a second year in a row is such an honor, as well as an indication of the vital role TCM plays among the filmmaking community.”

“This restoration is important not just for the film or for the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros., but for the film-loving community at large,” Mankiewicz said.

Rio Bravo, directed by Howard Hawks and filmed in Technicolor, also stars Ricky Nelson as part of "an unlikely group of allies" that helps "defend against a gang of armed attackers intent on breaking out a prisoner," TCM noted, adding that in 2014, Rio Bravo was deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" by the Library of Congress and selected for preservation in the National Film Registry.

More information about the festival is available at https://filmfestival.tcm.com/. ■