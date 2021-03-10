TCM Classic Film Festival to Run Virtually May 6-9

AT&T’s Turner Classic Movies said its TCM Classic Film Festival will be held virtually this year, May 6 through May 9.

The films and other content will appear on TCM’s cable channel and stream via the TCM Hub on HBO Max.

The 12th annual festival will kick off with a 60th anniversary screening of West Side Story. It will be accompanied by interviews with the film’s stars Rita Moreno, George Chakiris and Russ Tamblyn.

“We’re thrilled to expand this year’s virtual festival across two platforms – linear and streaming. Our approach gives fans even more movies, stars and unique presentations to choose from,” said Pola Changnon, head of TCM. “The breadth of this festival will offer interest for every kind of classic movie fan – whether they’re new to this world or card-carrying cinephiles!”

The festival will have other features including directors Rob Reiner and Mira Nair introducing one of their films and sharing recollections about the production; tributes to Danny Glover and Ali MacGraw; and a look at overlooked films including Antwone Fisher and They Won’t Believe Me.