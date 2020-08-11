Discovery Partners with Kellogg's, No Kid Hungry to Combat Childhood Hunger

Discovery Inc. is partnering with food producer Kellogg Company and advocacy group No Kid Hungry to develop public service announcements as part of an initiative to fight childhood hunger in the country.

The PSA’s are currently airing on Food Network as well as TLC as part of Discovery and No Kid Hungry’s "Turn Up! Fight Hunger" initiative, which has provided more than 312 million meals to kids in need since Fall 2019, according to Discovery officials.

With one in four kids facing hunger this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic -- and with the pandemic forcing the closure of schools that provide meals for more than 22 million students --- Discovery hopes to bring attention and additional resources to the crisis through the initiative, according to Discovery Inc. chief corporate operating officer David Leavy.

“Food insecurity among kids during the COVID-19 pandemic is a very worrisome trend and a key area of our focus going forward," said Leavy. "Our partnerships with both No Kid Hungry and Kellogg’s allow us to continue to bring attention to this crisis, mobilize additional resources, and bring immediate relief to families in need.”

Added Jill Davis, chief revenue officer at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign: “In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions more children are at risk of going without the meals they rely on. It will take a greater combination of resources to meet this pressing need, which is why we are inspired to have our longstanding partners Discovery and Kellogg’s bring their collective resources to help us make sure kids are fed during this crisis and in its aftermath.”

Kellogg’s will offer specifically marked boxes of cereal with information and actions that detail how consumers can join the fight to end childhood hunger, according to the company.

“Food insecurity continues to be a major public health issue in the United States,” said Doug VandeVelde, general manager, Kellogg Ready to Eat Cereal. “Our support for No Kid Hungry helps many schools across the country offer breakfast to set children up to start a successful day with a nutritious meal.”