Fox News' Harris Faulkner to Host 'The Fight For America' Special

Fox News on Sunday (July 19) will premiere a new special that will focus on the civil unrest in America.

Harris Faulkner Presents: The Fight for America will be hosted by Outnumbered and Outnumbered Overtime anchor Harris Faulkner, and will spotlight discussions surrounding the national conversation about race in America and the path forward for the country, said network officials.

Appearing on the special will be Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), former NFL star Herschel Walker, Fraternal Order of Police Vice President Joe Gamaldi and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, as well as Hannity host Sean Hannity and FNC contributors Dr. Alveda King and Gianno Caldwell.

The special will be Faulkner's fourth in-depth town hall special this year, according to the network.

