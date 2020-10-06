LaGuerre-Wilkinson Named VP of News at Nickelodeon

Magalie LaGuerre-Wilkinson, a veteran producer at CBS’ 60 Minutes, has been named VP of news programming at ViacomCBS’s kids network Nickelodeon.

LaGuerre-Wilkinson will also serve as executive producer of Nick News, which recently made a comeback. In June, she co-executive produced Nickelodeon’s Kids Race and Unity special, hosted by Alicia Keys.

In her newly created post she will oversee research, development and execution of news segments designed to speak to kids about key issues on all of Nickelodeon’s platforms.

Nick News, originally created, written and anchored by Linda Ellerbee, and produced by her Lucky Duck Productions, ended after 25 years when Ellerbee retired in 2016. It won numerous awards, including Emmys, a Peabody, a Columbia DuPont and an Eward R. Murrow for Journalistic Excellence.

In 15 years as an associate producer and producer at 60 Minutes, LeGuerre-Wilkinson worked on stories with Ed Bradley, Lesley Stalh, Bob Simon, Steve Kroft and Anderson Cooper. Most recently she produced stories on the political divide in the U.S. with contributing correspondent Oprah Winfrey.

Before 60 Minutes, she was a correspondent for the CBS Evening News and a producer for NBC Nightly News with Tom Brokaw.

“Magalie is a gifted journalist and producer with a long-proven ability to communicate the news of the day with compassion, empathy and precision,” said Brian Robbins, president of ViacomCBS Kids & Family Entertainment. “Kids are well aware of the issues that affect their families and the world, and the talent and experience Magalie brings will serve as the foundation for how we aid or spark important conversations for our audience.”