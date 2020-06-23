Nick News Makes Return With Special on Race

With protests in the streets and companies adopting Black Lives Matter, Nickelodeon’s Nick News is being brought back with a special on kids and race.

Kids, Race and Unity, A Nick News Special will appear June 29 at 7 p.m. hosted by Alicia Keys. In addition to Nickelodeon, it will be simulcast on TeenNick and Nicktoons and will be available on Nickelodeon YouTube, Nick on Demand, The Nick App and the Nick Pluto TV channel following the premiere.

Alicia Keys (Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Other Nick News specials are expected to air on Nickelodeon in the coming months.

Nick News with Linda Ellerbee ran from 1992 to 2015, winning awards while tackling topics including Black History Month, global warming and presidential elections.

Nickelodeon said Kids, Race and Unity will amplify the voices and experiences of black kids across the country amid current events. The special will feature leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement answering questions from real kids.

In addition to Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi, the co-founders of Black Lives Matter, guests on the show include 12-year-old singer and viral sensation Keedron Bryant; Ibram X. Kendi, author of Antiracist Baby; Jade Fuller, Nya Collins, Zee Thomas, Kennedy Green, Emma Rose Smith and Mikayla Smith, the Nashville teens who founded Teens4Equality; social media star Tabitha Brown and her family; and family therapist Dr. George James.

A discussion guide as well as anti-racism resources, made in partnership with The Conscious Kid and Dr. George James, will be available on nickhelps.com and Nickelodeon’s social channels following the premiere of the special.