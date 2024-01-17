DoubleVerify To Gauge Brand Safety And Suitability on Facebook, Instagram

DoubleVerify said it will be expanding its brand safety and suitability measurement to Meta’s Facebook and Instagram Feeds and Reels, enabling advertisers to independently authenticate campaign quality and product their brands in user-generated media environments.

The new capabilities take advantage of proprietary technology from DV that includes artificial intelligence that is able to classify at scale the content above and below ads.

DV is able to measure the quality of in-stream video on Instagram and Facebooks, as well as Meta’s Audience Network.

"The expansion of DV’s industry-leading, AI-powered classification technology to Facebook and Instagram Feeds and Reels underscores our commitment to helping brands ensure safe and suitable ad environments across all channels,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO, DoubleVerify. “The protection of brand reputation online is an important factor in maximizing campaign performance for the global brands we serve.”

DoubleVerify has worked with Meta since 2017, providing fraud and viewability data on Facebook and Instagram. It has been expanding its capabilities to include some brand safety and suitability features for Facebook and media quality authentication for Facebook and Instagram Reels.

"DoubleVerify's expansion of brand safety and suitability solutions across Facebook and Instagram is an important step forward in our ongoing efforts to foster digital transparency and trust within our advertising environments,” said Samantha Stetson, VP of Client Council and Industry Trades at Meta. “Responsible marketing is a key priority at Meta – and we are delighted to expand our partnerships with this important solution."