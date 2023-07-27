DoubleVerify Working With Google To Measure YouTube Shorts
DoubleVerify said that it has expanded its work with Google to include measuring the performance of YouTube Shorts, Masthead and In-feed video format.
The new capability helps advertisers ensure that their video ads are being seen by human consumers and safe from fraud and invalid traffic.
“We are excited to expand our solution to include viewability and fraud coverage on YouTube Shorts – giving global brands greater clarity and confidence in their investments,” said CEO Mark Zagorski of DoubleVerify. “Short-form videos offer advertisers a high-engagement forum to connect with passionate online communities. This release enables our customers to authenticate their media and maximize campaign effectiveness.”
DoubleVerifyhas provided viewability and fraud measurement across YouTube and Google ad serving solutions since 2011. In 2018, DoubleVerify became a Google measurement partner for Brand Safety and Viewability. In 2020, DV launched Authentic Brand Suitability on Google Display & Video 360 and, in 2022, DV was the first verification provider to receive Media Rating Council accreditation for Independent Third-Party Viewability Reporting on YouTube.
