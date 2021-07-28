DoubleVerify Extends Brand Safety Tools to YouTube

DoubleVerify said it is expanding its Brand Suitability Tier product to YouTube, an important platform that presents challenges to some advertisers.

(Image credit: DoubleVerify)

DoubleVerify is also offering clients its Brand Safety Floor as a turnkey option on its DV Pinnacle platform. The turnkey option enables most advertisers to avoid the highest-risk content with the click of a button, the company said.

At the same time, the company has created a new “Death and Injury” category, allowing advertisers to control whether their ads are served with content associated with those topics.

“Advertising that performs best aligns with a brand’s core values,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “DoubleVerify’s Brand Suitability Tiers enable advertisers to better map their spend to specific content that reflects what their brand represents. Our new enhancements further empower advertisers to proactively manage their safety and suitability preferences, in turn helping to create a stronger digital ecosystem by supporting premium publisher inventory.”

DoubleVerify said it will continue to work closely with brands, agencies and industry groups to refine current standards and offer unique solutions that provide value to advertisers, publishers and platforms.

“Providing clients with turnkey access to solutions like DoubleVerify’s Brand Suitability Tiers has allowed them to feel more confident in their media placements and achieve a higher rate of brand safety and suitability,” said Yale Cohen, executive VP, global digital standards, Publicis Media Exchange (PMX). “We look forward to ongoing innovation in this space and will continue to work closely with MRC-accredited partners like DoubleVerify to find the most optimal brand safety and suitability solutions for the industry.”