DoubleVerify Launches App-Level Brand Safety Tools For CTV

DoubleVerify said it augmented its brand safety and suitability offering for the growing connected TV world that include the ability to avoid selected categories and ratings at the app level.

DoubleVerify launched its CTV solution last year. Now advertisers can screen apps by content categories to avoid, such as violence or politics, or by their app-store ratings or categories.

“As audiences continue to flock to this channel, advertiser demand for transparency in CTV is accelerating,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “We’re proud to introduce innovative solutions that are not only first-in-market, but also deliver transparency, protection and performance in all environments. As brand safety and suitability needs evolve across channels, we’re committed to ensuring clients can safeguard investments and optimize performance with cutting-edge tools, data and analytics.”

DoubleVerify also on Thursday had its first earnings report as a public company.

The company said it had a second quarter net loss of $12.6 million or 8 cents a share, because of one-time IPO transaction costs.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 35% to $21.2 million.

Revenue rose 44% to $76.5 million.

Advertiser direct revenue rose 34% and advertiser programmatic revenue jumped 57%. Supply-side revenue increased 35%.

“We delivered an outstanding second quarter fueled by record Programmatic Revenue as advertisers adopted our industry-leading Authentic Brand Safety solution on Google’s DV360 and additional programmatic buying platforms,” said Zagorski.

“Product innovation success, industry-leading accreditations in fast-growing sectors such as CTV and Social, and continued investments in enhancing our international footprint have yielded new enterprise client wins and meaningful expansion opportunities within our existing blue-chip customer base," Zagorski said. "Our ongoing product and market leadership combined with digital advertising spend tailwinds, make us optimistic about our growth prospects for the rest of the year and beyond.”