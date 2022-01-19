DoubleVerify COO Matt McLaughlin To Leave Company Later This Year

DoubleVerify said that COO Matt McLaughlin will be leaving the company later this year.

Matt McLaughlin (Image credit: DoubleVerify)

McLaughlin, who joined DoubleVerify as COO in 2011, will continue in his current position through the end of the first quarter. After that he will serve in a special advisory capacity through July 1, managing some product development and working toward a smooth transition.

At DoubleVerify, McLaughlin has overseen the company’s product development and technology efforts.

“Matt has been a valued leader at DoubleVerify for over a decade and integral to the success of the company. Matt is ready for the next stage of his personal endeavors and professional career, and everyone at DV is grateful for his contributions in building the initial foundation of our business and inspiring our legacy of innovation,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “We continue to be laser focused on our mission to create stronger, safer, more secure digital transactions that drive optimal outcomes for global advertisers”

Zagorski was named CEO of DoubleVerify in 2020. The company went public in April 2021.

“It has been my privilege to help DoubleVerify grow into the global leader in digital media quality and performance over the last decade,” said McLaughlin. “Deciding to start a new phase in life was very difficult, but the strength and depth of the team we have built at DV makes me confident the company is well positioned to deliver continued innovations and expanded value to our digital media customers.” ■