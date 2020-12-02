DoubleVerify Launches Platform for Publishers

Digital media software company DoubleVerify launched a new platform for publishers that provides measurement and insights tools designed to deliver ads, assess inventory quality and maximize yield.

DV Publisher Suite is designed for the increasing demands by buyers and advertisers for transparency and data related to inventory. It also offers to reduce the overhead required to manage third-party data and identify and resolve delivery issues.

“Publishers deserve to be compensated for the quality content and programming they create, and audiences they garner,” said Matt McLaughlin, COO of DoubleVerify. “The DV Publisher Suite provides the measurement, insights and tools to improve ad delivery, enhance inventory quality and drive performance — all with the goal of boosting yield.”

At launch, publishers using the DV Publisher Suite include Hearst, Meredith, Healthline, TechTarget, Univision, Comcast, Mashable and Remedy Health Media.

"DV Publisher Suite will provide granular, real-time brand safety insights across all of our inventory beyond the scope of keywords that an advertiser flags,” said Tara Nanda, senior manager, Business Intelligence of Essence. “We are excited to use these tools to maximize inventory value across display and video and ensure we are meeting advertiser expectations."