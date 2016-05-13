Don Francisco Hosts Telemundo Sunday Block

Don Francisco, real name Mario Kreutzberger, made his mark on Saturdays for Univision, and now is the face of Sundays on Telemundo.

Telemundo is branding the night’s prime “Domingos de Telemundo,” with three distinct programs. Siempre Niños shows children with extraordinary talents. Animal show Zoomundo, with wildlife expert Ron Magill, takes over the second hour. Don Francisco Te Invita rolls at 10 p.m., and features interviews and fun involving Francisco and celebrity guests.

In March, Telemundo signed a multi-year agreement with Francisco to create a joint production company to develop and produce original content.

Sunday prime kicks off with Los Reporteros, a 60-minute news mag.

Telemundo will unveil details of its new schedule at the NBCU corporate upfront presentation May 16 in New York.

“The U.S. Hispanic market continues to be the biggest growth opportunity for any business,” said César Conde, chairman of NBCUniversal Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “We are redefining Hispanic media by investing in the most innovative original content, a $250 million state of the art facility and the best talent, in front of and behind the camera.”

Telemundo’s bold Super Series franchise adds El Chema, a spinoff of El Señor de los Cielos, and Hugo Chávez, El Comandante, inspired by the life of the former president of Venezuela.

El Señor de los Cielos is back for season five and Señora Acero 3, La Coyote returns for season three.

Serialized dramas include season two of La Querida del Centauro, newcomer La Doña and Sin Senos Si Hay Paraíso, the sequel to Sin Senos No Hay Paraíso.

Musical drama Guerra de Idolos details the lives of figures who control the Latin music business.

Comedies include La Fan and Silvana Sin Lana.

Telemundo will also air a pair of mini-series. El César is about the boxing star Julio César Chávez, and Cortés, Conquistador de México is about the Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés.

On the news side, Telemundo is extending its morning program, Un Nuevo Día, 90 minutes starting in the beginning of 2017.

“Our programming strategy, fortified by the success of Super Series and bio-musicals, has strengthened our positioning as the network that is redefining Hispanic TV with innovative formats and original productions,” said Luis Silberwasser, president, Telemundo Network and NBC Universo. “Our strategy of bringing new ideas, stories, and formats to Hispanic viewers is working, and we will stay on that path.”

On cable net NBC Universo, season three of off-net hit The Walking Dead rolls, along with reality series Zapata Justice and The Riveras, the latter about the family music icon Jenni Rivera left behind.

Telemundo has done a deal with Rivera’s estate to produce series and specials inspired by the singer’s life story.

In June, Telemundo will launch “El Poder en Ti,” a community initiative aimed at empowering viewers in terms of education, health and finance.