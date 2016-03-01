Telemundo, Don Francisco Partner on Production Outfit

Telemundo has signed a multi-year agreement with legendary TV host Mario Kreutzberger, better known as Don Francisco. The deal includes the creation of a joint production company to develop and produce original content for Hispanics in the U.S. and around the world.

Kreutzberger will bring his talents to Telemundo Network News as a senior news correspondent, leading a series of high-profile interviews.

Kreutzberger, as Francisco, was creator and host of Sábado Gigante, which ran for 53 years, until this past September.

“Mario is the most respected and recognized face of Spanish-language television around the world,” said Cesar Conde, chairman, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and NBCUniversal International Group. “We are extremely proud that he has chosen to join the Telemundo family. His numerous contributions to our community, endless expertise in innovative television entertainment and unique ability to engage world leaders reinforce our commitment to continue transforming the media landscape.”

Sábado Gigante aired on Univision in the U.S.

“Telemundo network has experienced tremendous growth thanks to its clear vision and steadfast commitment to the Hispanic community,” said Kreutzberger. “It is an honor for me to join this great international media company, which will allow me to develop new projects, and most importantly, stay connected to my loyal audience that has always been at my side."