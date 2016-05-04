NewFronts 2016: Vox Makes Snapchat, Telemundo Deals

Vox Media says it made deals with other media companies to offer advertisers more ways to reach its brands' consumers.

At its NewFront presentation in New York, Vox said its media brands would have a presence on Snapchat; that sports brand SB Nation and Telemundo would create a bilingual mobile property; and, working with NBCU, said it would enable programmatic purchasing of its custom ad products.

NBCU has an equity interest in Vox and together they have formed a premium advertising marketplace called Concert. AT&T has signed up as a launch partner for Concert.

Vox also made a move into traditional TV with a show being picked up by cable network FYI, part of A+E Networks. The show, Prefabulous, focuses on the trend toward pre-fabricated homes. Eight episodes are being produced with Curbed, Vox's real estate and home brand.

Here are a few more details:

Vox said all of its digital media brands—The Verge, Vox.com, SB Nation, Eater, Polygon, Racked, Curbed and Re/code—will have programming on Snapchat's Discovery platform. Vox will build a Snapchat studio to create programming for the social messaging service.

With Telemundo, a division of NBCU, which is owned by Comcast, Vox's SB Nation brand will create a mobile and bilingual property aimed at Hispanic millennial sports fans. It will feature soccer, MMA and boxing.

SB Nation will also work with NBC Sports to distribute coverage of Sunday Night Football and offer custom branded content for advertisers to viewers livestreaming games on NBCSports.com.

NBCU's Bravo will create a home-themed section on BravoTV.com with Curbed. It will launch in the fall.

A month after forming Concert, NBCU and Vox said they will use Google's new programmatic technology to sell custom creative.

