Telemundo Expands Digital Reach With BuzzFeed, Mashable Partnerships

Telemundo is aiming to connect with what it calls Generation M—a mobile, multicultural millennial—with a range of digital initiatives involving Vox, BuzzFeed, Mashable and Tastemade. Telemundo shed light on the ventures at a Manhattan press conference May 12.

The Mashable partnership expands Telemundo’s El Pulso vertical to include a weekly Facebook Live show, hosted Wednesdays by “social influencer” Christian Acosta.

The Tastemade venture is for a foodie digital play called Deli, the name Hispanic shorthand for delicious.

The Telemundo-Vox collaboration, which Vox revealed at its NewFront presentation May 4, involves Vox sports property SB Nation. The platform will cover soccer, mixed martial arts, boxing and other sports.

Also announced previously was a Telemundo-BuzzFeed initiative taking the shape of a short-form series called Much Ado About Nada. New English-language episodes will debut weekly.

“Our audiences crave immersive experiences across all screens that speak to their unique multicultural identity,” said Peter E. Blacker, executive VP of digital media and emerging businesses at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “We’ve teamed up with the biggest names in digital media to introduce original opportunities for our clients to connect with the demographic that is driving the U.S. consumer market, spending more than anybody else across major categories.”

Blacker also announced plans for two feature films from Telemundo’s multiplatform studio, Fluency Productions, as well as its third annual Hispanic Influencer event, in partnership with LatinWE, which will be open to the public for the first time.