NBCU Launches Branded Content Studio

NBCUniversal has launched The NBCU Content Studio, a developer and producer of original content on behalf of advertising partners. Wendy Wildfeuer, senior VP of The Content Studio, heads up the operation.

The NBCU Content Studio will tap into NBCUniversal’s community of writers, directors, talent and network of production partners. Its content will be distributed on NBCUniversal and outside the company.

“Branded content is becoming increasingly more important as advertisers seek scaled opportunities to break out of the clutter in today’s crowded media landscape. We have a long history of working with national marketers to reach diverse audiences with custom creative content we develop for clients,” said John Harrobin, chief marketing officer, advertising sales, NBCUniversal. “The NBCU Content Studio makes it easier to bring clients the unique ideas and opportunities that only our portfolio of networks and talent can provide. Combined with our massive reach, distribution and advanced audience targeting capabilities, we now have another way to solve our brand partners’ needs, and enable them to build long term value with their customers.”