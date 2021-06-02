Dolan Measurement Company 605 Gets Expanded Data Deal with Charter

Measurement company 605 said it has reached a new agreement with Charter Communications that extends its access to viewers' data from Charter subscribers.

605 is one of a number of analytics and attribution companies that use big data to measure programming consumption and advertising effectiveness in a more complex media environment.

Charter earlier this year was part of a group that made a major investment in Comscore, prompting some speculation that Charter might restrict the number of companies it provides with data.

The new 605 deal runs through 2031. It also includes a commitment by Charter to purchase more of 605's portfolio of products and services.

“We’re greatly looking forward to Charter’s utilization of 605’s products and services to demonstrate the value of the capabilities we have worked so hard to introduce to the marketplace,” said Kristin Dolan, founder and CEO of 605.

605 was started with backing from Dolan Family Ventures.

“As we enter our fifth year of partnership with Charter, we are very pleased to have reached an agreement that enables us to utilize their rich data set, in conjunction with our other data partners, to further advance measurement, analytics and attribution through our industry-leading products, 605 PLATF0RM and 605 IMP4CT. This enhanced relationship positions our company well for continued growth and success,” Dolan said.

In addition to its other products, 605 built an Audience App product that was audited by KPMG and achieved service organization control 3 (SOC3) compliance.

“We are excited to extend and expand our relationship with 605,” said Tom Montemagno, executive VP, programming acquisition and Charter’s representative on the 605 board of directors.

“605’s capabilities have allowed us to revolutionize our approach to advertising sales and will continue to be instrumental as we provide clients with the best possible ability to reach targeted audiences. We will be working with 605 to inform our own marketing efforts around content and for our products and services,” he said. “As the future of our industry changes, there is no substitute for high-quality insights. With 605 we can be certain that we have the right data tools and solutions to ensure advertising delivers a real and meaningful return for Charter and our clients.”