605 Beefs Up Capabilities With New Data Alliances

TV measurement and analytics company 605 said it made data deals with Catalina, PlaceIQ and Polk Automotive solutions by IHS Market that will enable the company to faster and more accurately measure campaigns and analyze their impact in the marketplace.

(Image credit: 605)

The data firms bring 605 additional information about shopper intelligence, geo-location and auto purchases. Combined with its TV viewing data from 21 million households, 605 will be able to report on the consumer behavior and business outcomes resulting from ad campaigns via ad campaigns via its PLATF0RM TV measurement service and itsattribution offering IMP4C.

“605 is committed to providing marketers, advertisers and programmers with the most complete audience data and analytic tools for insights, measurement and attribution of TV and cross-screen campaigns," said Kristin Dolan, 605’s founder and CEO. "Our ability to deterministically match audience data with TV viewership on a census-level scale, partnered with the capabilities of fellow industry leaders in the data and analytics space, helps facilitate improved outcomes. Catalina, PlaceIQ and IHS Markit are outstanding partners who share our demonstrated commitment to faster and deeper insights, more effective outcomes and a more sophisticated approach to measurement and attribution.”

605 has been building up capabilities to understand how viewers are watching TV across linear, time shifted and digital content, enabling marketers to target the audiences they want.

“As a big believer in the importance of closed loop measurement for brands and retailers, Catalina is proud to partner with 605 as a like-minded company focused on identifying and delivering the most impactful audiences – and measurable results,” said Brian Dunphy, senior VP, channel sales, strategic partnerships & business development. “605 has been advancing the TV industry’s standard of measurement, and we are thrilled to contribute Catalina shopper intelligence data and insights to this effort.”

“Being trusted as the location data provider to 605’s audience targeting and measurement dataset is a testament not only to our shared data standards, but our united strategic focus of finding innovative ways to deliver value to our clients," added Brian Bradtke, VP of partner development at PlaceIQ. "We are happy to join 605 and other esteemed leaders at the forefront of the shift toward newer, more granular, viewership and measurement solutions."