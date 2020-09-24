Walmart to Use 605 Platf0rm to Improve TV Ad Planning

TV measurement and attribution company 605 said it signs an agreement with Walmart, which will use insights from the 605 Platf0rm to enhance its TV planning and analytics capabilities.

Walmart has worked with 605 to generate insights into the audiences and impact of Walmart’s linear ad campaigns. Under the new deal, 605 will work with Walmart to generate additional analytics about its advertising.

Kristin Dolan, founder and CEO, 605 (Image credit: 605)

“605 has been an outstanding collaborator with Walmart and their data and analytics solutions have proven very effective at helping achieve new insights and measurement capabilities on our investments in television advertising,” said Tom Tang, VP of marketing analytics at Walmart. “We are excited to augment our capabilities with 605 Platf0rm and begin utilizing their technology."

The 605 Platf0rm is a web-based application for advanced measurement and analysis of TV programs and commercials across linear, over-the-air, DVR and set-top-box VOD.

605 Platf0rm users can select, activate and target first- or third-party audience segments or datasets while protecting customers’ personal information. Clients can bring their own digital content and ad campaign data for additional cross-screen insights, planning and attribution capabilities.

“Walmart is widely recognized for their efforts to attract consumers across all of their brands with a focus on providing value and choice,” said Kristin Dolan, CEO and founder of 605. "We are excited to work more closely with their marketing and advertising teams to explore the opportunities of overlaying Walmart’s deep understanding of their customers with our deterministic dataset of more than 21 million U.S. households.”