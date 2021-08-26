Doja Cat To Host MTV’s VMAs
Music event happens Sept. 12 in Brooklyn
Doja Cat will host the 2021 VMAs, which happen at Barclays Center in Brooklyn Sunday, Sept. 12. MTV airs the event along with The CW and other sibling networks.
Doja Cat, who has three Grammys to her credit, is up for five awards, including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year. She got her start after uploading music to Soundcloud in 2013, when she was 16. She landed a recording deal in 2014. After an EP titled “Purrr!”, she released her debut album “Amala” in 2018. Her second album came out a year later and is called “Hot Pink.”
Doja Cat is scheduled to perform at the VMAs, as are Chloe, Shawn Mendes, Twenty One Pilots, Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde and others.
Foo Fighters will get the first MTV VMAs Global Icon Award, and will perform.
Justin Bieber is up for seven awards. Megan Thee Stallion is nominated for six, with Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo at five apiece.
Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are executive producers for the VMAs.
