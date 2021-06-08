MTV Brings 'VMAs' Back to NYC on Sept. 12

MTV is bringing its Video Music Awards show back to New York as the city marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attack on the World Trade Center.

The VMAs will air live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sept. 12 and feature performances from the biggest names in music and entertainment. Hosts and performers will be announced at a future date.

In the days leading up to the VMAs, MTV will be working with 9/11 Day, the non-profit group that leads the federally recognized Sept. 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, on a series of service oriented activities.

Coors Light, Extra Gum and Toyota Motor North America are among the official sponsors of the 2021 MTV VMAs.

Last year’s VMAs drew 6.4 million on MTV and 12 other ViacomCBS networks including the CW, down 5% from the prior year. Because of COVID the event was staged in multiple locations around the New York metropolitan area.

This year's VMAs will appear across MTV’s global footprint of linear and digital platforms in more than 175 countries, reaching 400 million households.

The health and safety of artists, fans, staff and partners will be priority in producing the show. MTV and Barclays Center are working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices in order to safely bring together music fans from around the globe.