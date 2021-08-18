Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X To Perform at MTV VMAs Sept. 12

Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X are among the first 2021 VMA performers announced by MTV

MTV said that Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly will be among the performers at this year’s Video Music Awards.

The 2021 MTV VMAs will be televised live on Sept. 12 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Official sponsors include Burger King, Clearblue Pregnancy Tests, Coors Light, Doritos, Extra Gum, Facebook and Toyota Motor North America.

Rodrigo will be making her debut at the VMAs. She is nominated for five awards, including Artist of the Year and Song of the year.

Justin Bieber has the most nominations with seven, followed by Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Rodrigo.

Viewers can vote in 14 categories, including artist of the year and best collaboration at vma.mtv.com. Voting is presented by Burger King.

Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are executive producers for the 2021 VMAs. Barb Bialkowski is co-executive Producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as executives in charge of production. Wendy Plaut is executive in charge of celebrity talent. Lisa Lauricella is music talent executive.