The CW Joins Simulcast of MTV’s VMAs

The CW will air the VMAs Sept. 12. The Video Music Awards air on MTV, a ViacomCBS sibling of The CW. The event happens at the Barclays Center in New York.

The CW aired the 2020 VMAs as well, as did an array of ViacomCBS cable networks, including VH1. Keke Palmer hosted the 2020 event, which had been slated for the Barclays Center in Brooklyn but shifted due to the pandemic.

With the 2021 event occurring a day after the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, MTV is collaborating with 9/11 Day for a series of service-oriented activities during the week leading up to the VMAs, promoting awareness and positive action in observance of the 20th anniversary of the tragedy.

The 2021 VMAs will air across MTV’s global lineup of linear and digital platforms in more than 175 countries and territories.